Dream Theater: New Album, 'A Dramatic Turn Of Events,' Streaming Online

Dream Theater will release their new album, A Dramatic Turn Of Events, next Tuesday, September 13. While the band have so far been content to tease fans with 71-second clips of new songs, you can now stream the entire album at this location.

A Dramatic Turn Of Events marks the recording debut of drummer Mike Mangini, who took over for Mike Portnoy following Portnoy's departure from the band last year.

