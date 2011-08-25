Dream Theater Post Clip of New Song, "Lost Not Forgotten"

Dream Theater have posted yet another clip of a new song from their upcoming album, A Dramatic Turn of Events. You can check out "Lost Not Forgotten" at this location.

A Dramatic Turn of Events, the band's first album without drummer/founding member Mike Portnoy, will be released on September 13 via Roadrunner Records.

In a recent interview with MusicRadar, Dream Theater guitarist had this to say on the song "Lost Not Forgotten":

"To me, it's one of the most technical songs on the album. It has a lot of twists and turns and some crazy ideas that were confusing to us as we were writing and recording. It took a while to get it all under our fingers."

"Guitar-wise, it’s the one song where I tune down to D. I thought it would sound heavier that way. And it does – I think the song kicks some serious ass!"

"One of the things that was a lot of fun to do is this diminished passage of unison playing. I wrote it out and built it piece by piece, programming drums as I went. I showed it to Jordan, who said, ‘That’s crazy!’ He learned it and put a harmony to it."

