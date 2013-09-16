Dream Theater Premiere Entire New Album Online

Can't wait till September 24 to hear the new self-titled album by Dream Theater?

You can check out a stream of the entire album over at RollingStone.com right now. The stream includes all nine tracks from the album.

Check it out — and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook or Twitter!

HEAR 'DREAM THEATER' HERE.

Dream Theater's John Petrucci is featured on the cover of the new November 2013 issue of Guitar World. For an excerpt of our interview, head HERE!

To check out the new issue online, head to the Guitar World Online Store!

HEAR 'DREAM THEATER' HERE.