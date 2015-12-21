Dream Theater Premiere New Song, "The Gift of Music," Announce 2016 World Tour

Dream Theater have released a new song, “The Gift of Music,” and you can check it out below.

It's the first single from the band's new double concept album, The Astonishing, which will be released January 29.

Recorded at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York, with John Petrucci producing, Richard Chycki (Aerosmith, Rush) engineering/mixing and arranger, composer and conductor David Campbell orchestrating, The Astonishing paints a tale of a retro-futurist post-apocalyptic dystopia ruled by medieval style feudalism. It’s a place aching for a Chosen One to rise above the noise and defeat an Empire defined by the endless drone of noise machines and the illusion of safety in bland conformity.

The band also has announced the initial dates of its 2016 world tour, which brings them to North America in April. You can check out all the dates below.

For up-to-the-minute news and ticket information, visit dreamtheater.net/tour.

Dream Theater is John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), James LaBrie (vocals), Jordan Rudess (keyboards and continuum) and Mike Mangini (drums).

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

DREAM THEATER: 2016 WORLD TOUR

FEBRUARY

18 London, England Palladium

19 London, England Palladium

22 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater

23 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater

24 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater

26 Oslo, Norway Konserthus

27 Oslo, Norway Konserthus

28 Oslo, Norway Konserthus

MARCH

1 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

2 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

4 Hannover, Germany Kuppelsaal

5 Paris, France Palais des Congres

6 Paris, France Palais des Congres

8 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Koncerthuset

9 Berlin, Germany Friedrichspalast

10 Bochum, Germany Ruhrcongress

14 Nurnberg, Germany Meistersingerhalle

15 Frankfurt, Germany Alte Oper Hall

17 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

18 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

19 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

22 Stuttgart, Germany Liederhalle Hegel-Saal

23 Zurich, Switzerland Kongresshaus

APRIL

14 Quebec City, QC Theatre du Capitole

15 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

16 Toronto, ON Sony Centre

18 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

19 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

20 Hartford, CT Oakdale Theatre

23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

24 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre

26 Greensburg, PA Palace Theater

27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

30 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater

MAY

1 Minneapolis, MN State Theater

3 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10 Portland, OR Schnitzer

11 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

The Astonishing Track Listing:

Act 1

1) Descent of the NOMACS

2) Dystopian Overture

3) The Gift of Music

4) The Answer

5) A Better Life

6) Lord Nafaryus

7) A Savior In the Square

8) When Your Time Has Come

9) Act of Faythe

10) Three Days

11) The Hovering Sojourn

12) Brother, Can You Hear Me?

13) A Life Left Behind

14) Ravenskill

15) Chosen

16) A Tempting Offer

17) Digital Discord

18) The X Aspect

19) A New Beginning

20) The Road to Revolution

Act 2

1) 2285 Entr’acte

2) Moment of Betrayal

3) Heaven’s Cove

4) Begin Again

5) The Path That Divides

6) Machine Chatter

7) The Walking Shadow

8) My Last Farewell

9) Losing Faythe

10) Whispers on the Wind

11) Hymn of a Thousand Voices

12) Our New World

13) Power Down

14) Astonishing