Dream Theater Premiere New Song, "The Gift of Music," Announce 2016 World Tour

Dream Theater have released a new song, “The Gift of Music,” and you can check it out below.
It's the first single from the band's new double concept album, The Astonishing, which will be released January 29.
Recorded at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York, with John Petrucci producing, Richard Chycki (Aerosmith, Rush) engineering/mixing and arranger, composer and conductor David Campbell orchestrating, The Astonishing paints a tale of a retro-futurist post-apocalyptic dystopia ruled by medieval style feudalism. It’s a place aching for a Chosen One to rise above the noise and defeat an Empire defined by the endless drone of noise machines and the illusion of safety in bland conformity.
The band also has announced the initial dates of its 2016 world tour, which brings them to North America in April. You can check out all the dates below.
For up-to-the-minute news and ticket information, visit dreamtheater.net/tour.
Dream Theater is John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), James LaBrie (vocals), Jordan Rudess (keyboards and continuum) and Mike Mangini (drums).
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
DREAM THEATER: 2016 WORLD TOUR
- FEBRUARY
- 18 London, England Palladium
- 19 London, England Palladium
- 22 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater
- 23 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater
- 24 Amsterdam, Holland Carre Theater
- 26 Oslo, Norway Konserthus
- 27 Oslo, Norway Konserthus
- 28 Oslo, Norway Konserthus
MARCH
1 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus
2 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus
4 Hannover, Germany Kuppelsaal
5 Paris, France Palais des Congres
6 Paris, France Palais des Congres
8 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Koncerthuset
9 Berlin, Germany Friedrichspalast
10 Bochum, Germany Ruhrcongress
14 Nurnberg, Germany Meistersingerhalle
15 Frankfurt, Germany Alte Oper Hall
17 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
18 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
19 Milan, Italy Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
22 Stuttgart, Germany Liederhalle Hegel-Saal
23 Zurich, Switzerland Kongresshaus
APRIL
14 Quebec City, QC Theatre du Capitole
15 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
16 Toronto, ON Sony Centre
18 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
19 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
20 Hartford, CT Oakdale Theatre
23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
24 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre
26 Greensburg, PA Palace Theater
27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
30 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater
MAY
1 Minneapolis, MN State Theater
3 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10 Portland, OR Schnitzer
11 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
The Astonishing Track Listing:
Act 1
1) Descent of the NOMACS
2) Dystopian Overture
3) The Gift of Music
4) The Answer
5) A Better Life
6) Lord Nafaryus
7) A Savior In the Square
8) When Your Time Has Come
9) Act of Faythe
10) Three Days
11) The Hovering Sojourn
12) Brother, Can You Hear Me?
13) A Life Left Behind
14) Ravenskill
15) Chosen
16) A Tempting Offer
17) Digital Discord
18) The X Aspect
19) A New Beginning
20) The Road to Revolution
Act 2
1) 2285 Entr’acte
2) Moment of Betrayal
3) Heaven’s Cove
4) Begin Again
5) The Path That Divides
6) Machine Chatter
7) The Walking Shadow
8) My Last Farewell
9) Losing Faythe
10) Whispers on the Wind
11) Hymn of a Thousand Voices
12) Our New World
13) Power Down
14) Astonishing