Dream Theater Re-Sign with Roadrunner Records, New Album Expected in 2013

After a successful three-album run with their most recent label home, Dream Theater have officially re-signed with Roadrunner Records.

“We are all very excited to be re-signing with Roadrunner Records," said the band in an official statement. "Over the past five years from the release of Systematic Chaos to our latest, A Dramatic Turn of Events, we've developed strong creative and professional bonds with everyone at Roadrunner as well as many great friendships along the way.”

Dream Theater's decision comes after a chaotic year for the label, which went through two rounds of staff cuts as some label duties were absorbed by the Warner Music Group staff (Warner bought Roadrunner in 2006).

The band would add, “Roadrunner's dedication and commitment to Dream Theater has been evident to all of us from the very beginning, and is consistent in all departments and on all levels, right on through to the top. Roadrunner is a record label that is not only great at what they do but who truly understand what Dream Theater is all about as well as the amazing people who support us all around the world whom we proudly call our fans. They are a record company we relate to as an organization firmly rooted in its ideals and mission, while always pushing the envelope in an effort to keep things moving ever forward. We’ve reached many career defining milestones while at Roadrunner and are all incredibly pumped in anticipation of our continued future together!”

The official press release also made mention of the fact that the band had just wrapped up an extensive tour in support of A Dramatic Return of Events and are heading back into the studio to record their next album.