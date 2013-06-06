Dream Theater to Release Self-Titled New Album September 24

Dream Theater have officially announced their new studio album — Dream Theater — which will be released September 24 by Roadrunner Records.

The album was recorded at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York, with guitarist John Petrucci producing and Richard Chycki (Aerosmith, Rush) engineering and mixing. The album is the band's first to have been written and recorded with drummer Mike Mangini wholly integrated into the creative process from the start.

“I see every new album as an opportunity to start over,” Petrucci says. “To either build or improve upon a direction that has been evolving over time or to completely break new ground. This is the first self-titled album of our career and there is nothing I can think of that makes a statement of musical and creative identity stronger than that. We’ve fully explored all of the elements that make us unique, from the epic and intense to the atmospheric and cinematic. We’re incredibly excited about Dream Theater and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Dream Theater follows 2011’s A Dramatic Turn of Events.

Dream Theater will tour in support of Dream Theater, and full details will be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates as we get them!

Dream Theater is John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), James LaBrie (vocals), Jordan Rudess (keyboards and continuum) and Mike Mangini (drums).

For more news and info, visit dreamtheater.net and the band's Facebook page.