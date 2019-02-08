Dream Theater Share Official Video for “Paralyzed”

Dream Theater have shared the video for “Paralyzed,” the first official single off their upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, out February 22. You can check out the animated clip, created by Wayne Joyner, above.

“Paralyzed” follows on the heels of two recently-released Distance Over Time tracks, “Fall Into the Light” and “Untethered Angel.” Said Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci, “The song is an introspective reflection on the negative impact that being obstinate or single-minded can have on important relationships.”

Distance Over Time is the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and Dream Theater's first album for new label InsideOut. Petrucci recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the heavier direction of the new record:

"A lot of it was due to the fact that we wanted to take a more organic approach to the recording process, and create a situation where you had all the instruments blaring together in a rehearsal room-type of setting," he explained.

"And I think when you do that, it lends itself to creating heavier music. Because you have the guitar amp cranking, and then, you know, Mike [Mangini] hears that from across the room and he responds to that in his drumming, and then someone else hears what Mike’s doing and responds to that in his own playing. Everybody is interacting with one another musically. And that makes for a more powerful album."

Dream Theater will hit the road in support of Distance Over Time beginning March 20 in San Diego.

For more information, head over to DreamTheater.net.