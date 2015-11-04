Dream Theater's New Album, 'The Astonishing,' Set for Early 2016 Release

Dream Theater's upcoming studio album now has a name.

The band's 13th album, which is due in early 2016 via Roadrunner, will be called The Astonishing.

John Petrucci and company have been working on the followup to 2013's Dream Theater since January at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York.

"The new album will be a further progression of the band's creative identity," Petrucci told Revolver. "Every time that we go into the studio, we always try to make something that's better than the last.

"Everybody in the band has this kind of attitude where we love doing what we do, we're very lucky to be able to do what we do, and we feel that the best is still to come. That's partially why we self-titled our last album, because it signified a new beginning, and the strength of the belief that we have in the future of the band.

"A new album project is like a fresh and inspiring blank canvas, and I love that every couple of years you have the opportunity of reinventing, trying something new and starting from scratch. But given the history of the band, you do have to take all of that into account and consider what we've done already, what we haven't explored yet, and what will not only keep us interested and fired up, but will also keep people who listen to the band excited, as well. You really have to deliver the goods—you can't rest on your laurels, you can't get lazy."