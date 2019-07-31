Duane Allman’s Gibson SG Sells For $591,000 at Auction

On July 21 and 22 Heritage Auctions sold off 19 instruments from Graham Nash’s personal collection, including the famous 1969 Martin D-45 he played with Crosby, Stills & Nash at Woodstock, as well as instruments that once belonged to Johnny Cash, Stephen Stills, Bo Diddley and others.

The guitar that garnered the most pre-auction interest, however, was a 1961/1962 Gibson SG that had belonged to Duane Allman and is famous for being the instrument played on the live recording of "Statesboro Blues" from the Allman Brothers Band’s classic At Fillmore East.

And the SG did not disappoint. Listed with an opening bid of $125,000, the Gibson fetched a whopping $591,000, making it one of the 20 most valuable guitars ever sold.

The SG is currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as a part of the "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll" exhibit. Prior to the auction, Nash said, “This is the famous From 'One Brother to Another' guitar, traded between Dickey Betts and Duane on all their live shows. This is a very special guitar. Duane was obviously one of the great guitar players in the world. To be able hold his guitar and humbly play A minor, that's about the best I can do.”

Nash’s Woodstock Martin D-45 made an impressive showing as well, selling for $162,500 after an opening bid of $75,000.

For more information on the sale, head to Heritage Auctions.