Over the holiday weekend, Rob Scallon, a guitarist with a YouTube account, posted a brand-new video. It's a pretty decent shovel-guitar cover of Megadeth's "Holy Wars."

The clip, which you can check out below, features Leo Moracchioli on vocals.

As one commenter points out, "It pisses me off that this guy can get a better tone than me with a pickup taped onto a goddamn shovel." The commenter didn't mention that the guitar has only one string.

Anyway, check it out!