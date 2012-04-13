Duff McKagan Comments on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "It's Always Been About the Songs"

After Axl Rose's recent open letter to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — in which be publicly declined to be inducted and stated he would not be appearing — the attention immediately turned to the other members of the band's classic lineup and how they would react to their former lead singer.

While Slash offered no comment from the black carpet at Wednesday's Revolver Golden Gods, bassist Duff McKagan used his blog for Seattle Weekly to clear the air about what's really important this weekend.

He wrote:

"I'm on a plane to Cleveland for a performance tomorrow night of my musical book-reading for It's So Easy. These things make me extremely nervous, as reading in front of people has turned out to be one of those things I just don't feel too comfortable with. I think a lot of people are coming because my band, GNR, will be inducted into the so-fancy Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"And on THAT night, I will honor not myself or the chicken dinner they will most surely provide, but I will be honoring all those people who call themselves the fans of our group called Guns N' Roses.

"Adversity has followed this band since its inception. I get it. That seems to be my sort of "lot" in life . . . and I think that maybe through this whole sort of rub and honesty that GNR portrayed in a very real way in those early records indeed may have helped countless others overcome varying adversities in their own lives. It's a wonderful and poignant thing to hear from different fans from around this globe. I hope that I can do you all proud.

"In the end, it's not about who does or doesn't show up from the original band, and I back whatever reason this guy or that has for not coming. It's all good. The songs are the important bit here . . . and the message they most certainly still must carry."

Guns N' Roses will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Saturday, April 14.