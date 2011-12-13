Duff McKagan's Loaded to Open for Guns N' Roses

In a move that will only add fire to the speculation around Guns N' Roses' upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it has been announced that Duff McKagan's Loaded will be opening for GNR on two upcoming US tour dates.

While bad blood remains between some original members of Guns, Duff and Axl seem to have buried the hatchet, as Duff joined Axl and the current incarnation of Guns N' Roses on stage in London in 2010. Chances seem good that Duff will reprise his guest appearance, joining his former bandmate (bandmates, if you include Dizzy Reed) on stage for, at the very least, "It's So Easy."

In our recent interview with Duff, he had this to say on the band's impending Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod: "Whatever happens, there's just a can of worms that's sitting there and everyone knew that it might be coming up and now's it here. I just hope we're able to achieve a little bit of grace and honesty, and just roll like we did then. That's why people loved us, because we were real."

Guns N' Roses tour dates w/ Duff McKagan's Loaded