King’s X bassist and frontman dUg Pinnick announces new solo album Joy Bomb

The hard-rock journeyman has revealed the new record alongside fresh, ZZ Top-inspired material from his Grinder Blues project

dUg Pinnick
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty)

Doug (AKA dUg) Pinnick, the bassist and vocalist of hard rock lifers King’s X has announced a new solo record, Joy Bomb, due October 15. The album is Pinnick’s fifth solo album and his first since 2013’s Naked

Joy Bomb is a collection of tunes I've been writing for the last two years,” says Pinnick. “The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way. These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I'm thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. Joy Bomb is my latest offer.”

Outside of his solo work, the busy singer and bassist has also been at work reprising his Grinder Blues project – a power trio completed by guitarist/drummer siblings The Bihlman Brothers. 

Pinnick has cited ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres as a key influence on that project, and the band is releasing their second album El Dos on September 24. 

The trio have already teased early single Who Wants A Spankin (above). It's a heavy hitting, blues-rock beast with a title that sounds like it was penned by Steel Panther, however Pinnick has said the song was actually inspired by an argument guitarist Jabo Bihlman had with his young daughters.

You can check out the Grinder Blues track in the video above and while there’s no music yet for Joy Bomb, you can see the tracklist and cover art for Pinnick's new solo record below.

dUg Pinnick Joy Bomb cover art

(Image credit: dUg Pinnick)

Joy Bomb track list

  1. Jon Boy
  2. A Long Way From Home
  3. Key Changer
  4. Equally Divided
  5. I Can’t Fight This Feeling
  6. Like A Wolf
  7. Social Distancing
  8. Love And Fear
  9. Long Live Love
  10. Slaves
  11. The Poison
  12. Making Sense Of The Bones
  13. Like A Wolf (Reprise)

Joy Bomb is available to preorder now.

