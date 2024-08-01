“He was, ‘I don't even understand how you're playing. I can never play that.’ It was a total role reversal”: Dweezil Zappa reveals the one Frank Zappa song that stumped Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's decades-long friendship with the younger Zappa included gifting the 12-year-old Dweezil a 1982 Kramer guitar

Dweezil Zappa – Frank Zappa's son – enjoyed a decades-long friendship with Eddie Van Halen. At the age of 12, he was even gifted Van Halen's 1982 Kramer guitar, which he used to play Runnin’ with the Devil with his band at a school talent show.

However, in a recent interview, he revealed how Van Halen was in awe of Frank Zappa's complex compositions and the younger Zappa's ability to execute them on guitar.

