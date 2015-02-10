Dwight Yoakam Announces New Album, 'Second Hand Heart'

Dwight Yoakam will release a new album, Second Hand Heart, April 14.

The album marks the multiple Grammy Award winner's return to the Warner family. Yoakam released a series of albums on Reprise Records beginning with his debut, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., in 1986.

Yoakam self-produced Second Hand Heart, which was mixed by engineer Chris Lord-Alge, who also co-produced three tracks with Yoakam ("She," "Believe" and "The Big Time"). The album features two covers, Anthony Crawford's "V's of Birds" and the traditional "Man of Constant Sorrow." Yoakam penned the other eight songs.

