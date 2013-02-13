Eagles Donate Autographed Takamine EF360GF Guitar to Benefit Environmental Group

While they were at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the Eagles premiered a new film, History of the Eagles: Part One. It's an authorized, feature-length documentary that provides an intimate look into the history of the group and the legacy of their music.

Festival sponsor Acura launched an online Eagles Guitar Auction featuring a Takamine EF360GF Glenn Frey model guitar that was signed by Glenn, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, to benefit the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, an environmental organization based in Park City.

“Takamine is proud of our long association with this iconic band,” said David Vincent, artist relations manager for Takamine. “We look forward to the general release of history of the Eagles.”

History of the Eagles will make its broadcast debut on Showtime. Part One airs 8 p.m. Friday, February 15; Part Two will air 8 p.m. Saturday, February 16.

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter is a non-profit organization in Park City. Swaner’s mission is to preserve the land and the human connection to the natural landscape, to educate the local and broader communities about the value of nature, and to nurture the ecosystem and the people connected with it. For more information, visit swanerecocenter.org.

