EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead.

As per its website, Brain Dead is a creative collective of artists and designers from around the world that champions a disruptive, graphic-led approach to art that takes cues from post punk, underground comics and the spirit of subculture as a whole.

Such influences have been introduced to the chassis of the Ghost Echo, which has swapped out its previous black-and-white design for a more aesthetically intriguing look that employs mushrooms, geometric shapes and psychedelic-style eyes, ears and other shapes.

Elsewhere, it has the Brain Dead logo in a central position, and makes use of a green, yellow and black colorway. A similarly psychedelic packaging box also accompanies the pedal.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Aside from the new cosmetics, though, the Ghost Echo operates exactly the same as the original. The stompbox sports a sole bypass footswitch, and features parameters knobs for Attack, Depth and Dwell.

In operation, Attack dictates pre-delay, which spans 30ms to 150ms, while Dwell sets the length and thickness of decay and Depth establishes the intensity of the reverb.

“Brain Dead has long admired Earthquaker Devices for their dedication and care that goes into each product,” a statement on Brain Dead’s website reads. “Founded in Akron, Ohio by musician Jamie Stillman, every product is hand made by his team of dedicated gear enthusiasts.

“Each of EarthQuaker devices are designed with the care and knowledge that comes from years of dedication,” it continued. “We’re honored to join forces with them and expand the Brain Dead universe to the sonic realm.”

Meanwhile, EarthQuaker Devices wrote, “Here at EQD, we are also inspired by much of the same cinema, music, comics, and all left-of-center forms of art and media as the Brain Dead folks.

“So, we are giddy with excitement and appreciation that the always innovative brand chose to use one of our stompboxes as a canvas for its latest creative endeavor. We think Brain Dead's eye-mesmerizing graphics pair perfectly with the sound-expanding Ghost Echo, turning it into genuinely functional art.”

To find out more, head over to either EarthQuaker Devices (opens in new tab) or Brain Dead (opens in new tab).

It’s the latest limited edition EarthQuaker Devices stompbox to arrive this year, following the release of the special Plumes unit that was designed in partnership with Save The Music to support Akron elementary school.

Outside of its special edition activities, EarthQuaker Devices has also debuted the Special Cranker overdrive.