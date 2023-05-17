EarthQuaker Devices revives its flagship Disaster Transport delay pedal with wild new graphics in limited run

EarthQuaker Devices has announced the triumphant return of its OG Disaster Transport delay pedal, which has been revived for 2023 as part of a limited-edition run.

Fans of the original, modulation-loaded Disaster Transport stompboxes – which have been out of production for some time now – might not recognize the new-look unit straight away, and there’s a very simple reason for that: it’s swapped the industrial aesthetic of its forebears for something far more colorful.

That artwork is the work of Pieter “Parra” Janssen – an artist, skater and guitar player who lent his graphic design expertise for the returning delay unit.

But a bold new facade isn’t the only thing that’s new about the rebooted Disaster Transport. Anyone familiar with the topography of the original pedals will take a second to adjust to what they’re faced with here, with the Parra Disaster Transport offering a tweaked control layout.

Whereas the original three units had either four, six or 10 control knobs at their disposal, this new one features five, as well as two toggle switches and a pair of footswitches.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices) (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

What it lacks in control quantity it more than makes up for it in operation, though: the analog-voiced digital Parra Disaster Transport has been upgraded and filtered to “sound more like an analog delay than any of the previous iterations."

Moreover, it's also been equipped with improved switches that both dictate Bend or Stretch modes and control the modulation rate of the effect, and comes loaded with Flexi-Switch technology.

Flexi-Switch allows players to use momentary and latch-style switching, meaning the desired effect can be fully engaged via a standard stomp or triggered for as long as the pedal is pushed.

As for the controls that can be found on the Disaster Transport, it’s all fairly straightforward: two knobs for modulation, two for delay, and one Mix parameter to tie it all together.

Where modulation is concerned, Speed controls the, erm, speed of the effect, but works in tandem with the Mod Speed toggle, which in turn accesses Slow, Fast, and Medium options. As per EQD, “You’ll find this to be much more intense than most modulated delays.”

Intensity, meanwhile, sets how much the LFO modulates the delay time, and again works with the Mod Mode switch to offer Bend or Stretch modes.

For delay, standard Repeats and Time knobs can be found, with the latter spanning for 30ms to 600ms.

Completing the pedal are two footswitches for each effect, with the aforementioned Flexi-Switch technology on offer.

The Parra Disaster Transport is available now for $249, but is limited to only one unit per customer. A total of 500 pedals will be made, and then the Disaster Transport will slip back into discontinued territory.

For more information, head over to the EarthQuaker Devices Reverb store (opens in new tab).