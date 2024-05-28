“I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was nine”: Ed Sheeran picks up an electric guitar for a high-octane appearance with The Offspring

By
published

Ed Sheeran brandished his Lowden GL-10 and an Offspring tee as he joined the band for a special rendition of Million Miles Away

L-R) Special Guest Ed Sheeran performs with Dextor Holland and The Offspring on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California.
(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran recently joined The Offspring on stage for a special performance of Million Miles Away. It was also the first time since 2016 that the band has played the song live. 

The surprise collaboration took place last Sunday at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California. Frontman Dexter Holland introduced Sheeran to the crowd and revealed that the popstar is a big fan of the band. “Ed told us that one of our records was the first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid,” said Holland. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.