Eddie Van Halen once superglued shut a finger wound he got from tinkering with his guitar – then proceeded to shred for nine hours straight

A fly-on-the-wall book containing photographs and tales from the life of Eddie Van Halen between 2004 and 2007 – the first to be published since the late electric guitar great passed away – is due to be released on September 7.

Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days & Nights with the Genius of Eddie Van Halen, written by Andrew Bennett, is set to focus on the three-year period between Van Halen’s reunion with Sammy Hagar up to his reunion with David Lee Roth, and will feature more than 200 unseen photographs and a handful of unheard anecdotes.

Among the tales found in Eruption in the Canyon is one that pertains to EVH’s evergreen love for tinkering with his tools and his enduring affection for modifying his iconic guitars.

In a Guitar World-exclusive excerpt from the collection, Bennett recalls the time he witnessed Van Halen’s “barbaric” but undoubtedly iconic luthier skills in action, and how his laissez-faire approach to personal injury meant there was nothing that could prevent him from playing guitar.

“Ed worked constantly on his guitars using screw-drivers, pliers, and small knives,” begins Bennett, “which struck me as a bit risky for a man whose living is dependent upon his hands.

“That said, this is the man who created the world’s most famous guitar using spare parts,” he continues. “So who was I to worry when I saw him picking away at some guitar part with a small blade.

(Image credit: Andrew Bennett)

“I simply walked past him as he was conducting barbaric surgery on a guitar, on my way to microwave half of a burrito from a few days previous. As I stood over this sad meal, I heard a soft but emphatic, ‘Fuck.’

“He walked over to where I was waiting on my depressing dinner, bleeding profusely from his hand. Without a word, he casually began rinsing it off. If that had been me, I would have been screaming in pain.”

For the average Joe, such a bloody injury would set alarm bells ringing and, for most guitar players who are precious about their fingers, would call for a ticket to the emergency room for professional medical help. For Eddie Van Halen, though, it was a totally different story.

Bennett continues, "As he dried the water from the still-bleeding gash, I was thinking this would be the part where he got a bandage and tended to the wound properly. He did not get a bandage or tend to it properly.

"Instead, Ed grabbed a small bottle of super glue from a workbench and sealed the wound by super-gluing it shut.

“When I asked him if that was safe, he told me, ‘It’s the same thing a fucking doctor would do.’ Then he went back to the studio and shredded for nine hours.”

(Image credit: Andrew Bennett)

As if we needed any more evidence to confirm the fact that Eddie Van Halen was just built differently, Bennett’s book has delivered the goods.

Of how the project came about, Bennett – who made a name for himself directing documentaries and music videos – recalled how Van Halen had been impressed by his trailer for a “dark and depressing” film about the Deftones on tour.

“You know how to capture the truth,” said Van Halen, “and that’s what I want you to do. Show people how hard I work, because that’s the truth.”

Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days & Nights with the Genius of Eddie Van Halen is available to preorder now ahead of its September 7 release.