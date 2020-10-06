Eddie Van Halen: the guitar world mourns

Tributes are flooding in from across the world of music as the news sinks in that the greatest guitar player of his generation, Eddie Van Halen has died aged 65, following a battle with cancer.
"I'm heartbroken and speechless," wrote Sammy Hagar. "One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time," said Tom Morello. "Oh man. Damn. I love you Eddie Van Halen," wrote Flea. "A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an LA boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers."
"The word 'innovator' gets thrown around a lot in this industry," said Nita Strauss. "In my humble opinion, there is no-one it applies to more than the great Eddie Van Halen."
"Eddie was a guitar wonder," said Angus Young, "his playing pure wizardry."
Tributes from Tony Iommi, Vernon Reid, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Geezer Butler, Joe Bonamassa, David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Brian Wilson, Aerosmith, Mike Portnoy and many more are below.
What a Long Great Trip It's Been..
Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.
pic.twitter.com/jgzUa7LP9bOctober 7, 2020
I'm just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again.
Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.
No Words.Edward Van HalenRest In Power & Peace 🎸 🖤 🌹
Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation. The appreciation and love for him is bigger though. Let's take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up. It's unthinkable. Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed.
Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen You will be missed! #Legend
Edward Van Halen was the single reason I ever wanted to play guitar to begin with. He's the worlds greatest guitar hero, inspiring generations of players to pick up the instrument we love so dearly. Thank you so much for the music and inspiration. We love you forever Eddie.
You started it all for me and millions of other guitar players out there. Fuck 2020. Rip king 👑 🎸
My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!
Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight.
May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen ! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family.... #ripeddievanhalen
My heart literally aches. I will cherish ever moment I got to spend with this musical giant. Sending out thoughts of love and respect to his family.
I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie's family & friends.
Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.
Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.
Can't believe Eddie Van Halen is gone. He was born to be great! There's a huge band somewhere in Heaven and I think I know who's playing lead.
Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.
I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen's passing...Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH #RIPEdwardVanHalen 😢😢😢
R.I.P. Edward Van Halen
I'm really sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. A brilliant guitarist.
Omg...RIP, Edward...Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans...What An Incredible Loss...Truly An Astonishing Musician...💔💔💔
The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP
Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family.
Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen.🎸💔
Absolutely heart broken. Goodbye to the best there ever was and ever will be. RIP Eddie Van Halen
This is devastating news. RIP Eddie Van Halen.Incredible guitarist. I agree with Frank Zappa who thanked Eddie for "reinventing the electric guitar."I always considered myself a "Pre-Van Halen" guitar player but I respected Ed & eventually caught on to his trip, a little...
Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. He was a guitar legend !! Thank you for all the great music EVH.
Of all the guitarists I got to play with, he was my favorite. RIP Eddie Van Halen