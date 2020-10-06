Trending

Eddie Van Halen: the guitar world mourns

Tributes to EVH are flooding in from across the world of music...

Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Tributes are flooding in from across the world of music as the news sinks in that the greatest guitar player of his generation, Eddie Van Halen has died aged 65, following a battle with cancer.

"I'm heartbroken and speechless," wrote Sammy Hagar.  "One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time," said Tom Morello. "Oh man. Damn. I love you Eddie Van Halen," wrote Flea. "A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an LA boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers."

"The word 'innovator' gets thrown around a lot in this industry," said Nita Strauss. "In my humble opinion, there is no-one it applies to more than the great Eddie Van Halen."

"Eddie was a guitar wonder," said Angus Young, "his playing pure wizardry."

Tributes from Tony Iommi, Vernon Reid, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Geezer Butler, Joe Bonamassa, David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Brian Wilson, Aerosmith, Mike Portnoy and many more are below.

Rest In Peace, EVH. One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every spectacular note. Tom Morello

We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen, and everyone in the greater VH family. #LightUpTheSky ❤️🤍🖤 📸 @rosshalfin Metallica

Eddie gave so much of himself to us His music will live on forever My heart goes out to Eddie’s family Thank you Eddie , and with much love and respect . May you find much Rest In your Peace Kirk Hammett #eddievanhalen 🙏 Kirk Hammett

The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry. In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen. Thank you for being THE innovator, the ultimate pioneer of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. Forever an inspiration 💔 RIP 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒

Oh man. Damn. I love you Eddie Van Halen. A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an LA boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers. What a sound!!! I hope you jam with Jimi tonight and soar freely through the cosmos. A vibrant part of music has left this earth. Broken through to the other side. What a sweetheart, my brother. All love and condolences to your family. ❤️❤️❤️ Flea

HE CHANGED THE COURSE OF GUITAR WHAMMY BAR ROCK & RHYME... A GAME CHANGER... AND HIS MELODIC CRAZY WAS OVER THE TOP… WE’LL MISS YOU EDDIE... LOVE FROM ABOVE ST Steven Tyler

Can’t believe Eddie Van Halen died. I saw them on the VH2, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, and Diver Down tours. Also when they came back with Dave. I started playing guitar about a year after Van Halen I came out. It sounded like Eddie was from another planet and the energy from Van Halen was undeniable. Amazing songs too. Romeo Delight, On Fire, Unchained, Mean Street, DOA, Light up The Sky, Ain’t Talkin' bout Love, Eruption, Atomic Punk, Everybody wants some, on and on I can go... Tim Dijulio and I would skip school and wait in line all day for Van Halen back in the day. Eddie was like Mozart for guitar. Changed everything and he played with Soul. RIP EVH. - Mike McCready Pearl Jam

This hurts to even have to write this but here it goes.... Words cannot describe how monumental the loss of Edward Van Halen is to both the music community and to me personally. Edward inspired generations of guitar players of all genres including a young blues guitar player named Joe Bonamassa. His playing was unrivaled in its ingenuity and its ferocity. He was a gentleman the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Rest In Peace to the greatest Rock Guitarist of all time. Everyone who has ever looked at an electric guitar is heartbroken today. ( This photo was taken by my dad at Third Encore Studios in North Hollywood in early 1991. ) Joe Bonamassa

Sad to lose one of the great guitar pioneers and all around good guy before his time... EVH had all the flash but never lost the tone!!! #EddieVanHalen #EVH #RIPEVH #ripeddievanhalen 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕯𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖞 ✠

Rest in peace eddy!A true original, I love early van Halen, $teve Jone$

We lost our modern day Mozart today Eddie Van Halen. There’s no one that changed my life or influenced me more than Eddie, he was an inventor an amazing songwriter and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P my friend. #eddievanhalen #rip john5official

RIP #EddieVanHalen Slash

Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer #eddievanhalen @eddievanhalen Billy Idol

I was lucky enough to see Van Halen live back in the day. At one point during the concert the rest of the band left Eddie alone for his guitar solo. He just sat on the edge of the stage and played for about 10 minutes. It was pure heaven. The guy was a genius plain and simple. RIP goat of all goats! ❤️💜💙 Jack Black

A maestro. A maverick. A legend in every sense, our modern day Mozart has left the planet. @eddievanhalen Motörhead

