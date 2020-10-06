Eddie Van Halen: the guitar world mourns

Tributes are flooding in from across the world of music as the news sinks in that the greatest guitar player of his generation, Eddie Van Halen has died aged 65, following a battle with cancer.

"I'm heartbroken and speechless," wrote Sammy Hagar. "One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time," said Tom Morello. "Oh man. Damn. I love you Eddie Van Halen," wrote Flea. "A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an LA boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers."

"The word 'innovator' gets thrown around a lot in this industry," said Nita Strauss. "In my humble opinion, there is no-one it applies to more than the great Eddie Van Halen."

"Eddie was a guitar wonder," said Angus Young, "his playing pure wizardry."

Tributes from Tony Iommi, Vernon Reid, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Geezer Butler, Joe Bonamassa, David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Brian Wilson, Aerosmith, Mike Portnoy and many more are below.

What a Long Great Trip It's Been..

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.

Rest In Peace, EVH. One of the greatest, most inventive, truly visionary musicians of all time. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every spectacular note. Tom Morello

I'm just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again.

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.

Eddie gave so much of himself to us His music will live on forever My heart goes out to Eddie's family Thank you Eddie , and with much love and respect . May you find much Rest In your Peace Kirk Hammett #eddievanhalen 🙏

No Words.Edward Van HalenRest In Power & Peace 🎸 🖤 🌹

Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation. The appreciation and love for him is bigger though. Let's take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up. It's unthinkable. Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed.

Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen You will be missed! #Legend

The word "innovator" gets thrown around a lot in this industry. In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen. Thank you for being THE innovator, the ultimate pioneer of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. Forever an inspiration 💔 RIP 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒

Edward Van Halen was the single reason I ever wanted to play guitar to begin with. He's the worlds greatest guitar hero, inspiring generations of players to pick up the instrument we love so dearly. Thank you so much for the music and inspiration. We love you forever Eddie.

HE CHANGED THE COURSE OF GUITAR WHAMMY BAR ROCK & RHYME... A GAME CHANGER... AND HIS MELODIC CRAZY WAS OVER THE TOP… WE'LL MISS YOU EDDIE... LOVE FROM ABOVE ST Steven Tyler

You started it all for me and millions of other guitar players out there. Fuck 2020. Rip king 👑 🎸

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight.

May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen ! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family.... #ripeddievanhalen

Sad to lose one of the great guitar pioneers and all around good guy before his time... EVH had all the flash but never lost the tone!!! #EddieVanHalen #EVH #RIPEVH #ripeddievanhalen 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕯𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖞 ✠

My heart literally aches. I will cherish ever moment I got to spend with this musical giant. Sending out thoughts of love and respect to his family.

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie's family & friends.

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.

Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.

Can't believe Eddie Van Halen is gone. He was born to be great! There's a huge band somewhere in Heaven and I think I know who's playing lead.

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.

I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen's passing...Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH #RIPEdwardVanHalen 😢😢😢

Rest in peace eddy!A true original, I love early van Halen, $teve Jone$

R.I.P. Edward Van Halen

I'm really sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. A brilliant guitarist.

We lost our modern day Mozart today Eddie Van Halen. There's no one that changed my life or influenced me more than Eddie, he was an inventor an amazing songwriter and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P my friend. #eddievanhalen #rip john5official

Omg...RIP, Edward...Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans...What An Incredible Loss...Truly An Astonishing Musician...💔💔💔

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family.

RIP #EddieVanHalen Slash

Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen.🎸💔

Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer #eddievanhalen @eddievanhalen Billy Idol

I was lucky enough to see Van Halen live back in the day. At one point during the concert the rest of the band left Eddie alone for his guitar solo. He just sat on the edge of the stage and played for about 10 minutes. It was pure heaven. The guy was a genius plain and simple. RIP goat of all goats! ❤️💜💙 Jack Black

Absolutely heart broken. Goodbye to the best there ever was and ever will be. RIP Eddie Van Halen

This is devastating news. RIP Eddie Van Halen.Incredible guitarist. I agree with Frank Zappa who thanked Eddie for "reinventing the electric guitar."I always considered myself a "Pre-Van Halen" guitar player but I respected Ed & eventually caught on to his trip, a little...

A maestro. A maverick. A legend in every sense, our modern day Mozart has left the planet. @eddievanhalen Motörhead

Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. He was a guitar legend !! Thank you for all the great music EVH.