Egypt Central Debut Video for "White Rabbit"

Egypt Central have just debuted the video for "White Rabbit," the title track from the band's latest album. The clip was shot in Nashville with director Mason Dixon (Framing Hanley, Tantric).

The Memphis-based quartet released their sophomore effort, White Rabbit, this past Tuesday, May 31, via Fat Lady Music/ILG.

Egypt Central guitarist Jeff James revealed in a recent interview with GuitarWorld.com that the band had been working on the songs for White Rabbit since 2007, and that much of the music on the album was written by the band while on the road.

You can read all of GuitarWorld.com's interview with Jeff James here.

Check out the video for "White Rabbit" below: