Danelectro Auctions Guitars for Charity; Models Signed by Joe Perry, Derek Trucks, James Burton, Jeff Baxter

For the second time in a month, the gang at Danelectro has listed several artist-autographed Danelectro guitars on eBay — with all proceeds going to a good cause.

This time, three guitars are on the auction block; one is signed by Derek Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band, one by Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and the other by James Burton and Jeff "Skunk" Baxter. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the guitars will go to the SKJ Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya. The orphanage is home to 135 children and includes a school that educates children from the orphanage and the local community.

Trucks and Perry signed Danelectro '67 models with tremolo (Perry's model comes with an autographed pick). Burton and Baxter teamed up to sign a '63 Danelectro reissue.

Check out the three individual eBay auctions — plus photos of all three guitars — below:

• Derek Trucks guitar

• Joe Perry guitar

• James Burton/Jeff Baxter guitar

For more about the SKJ Orphanage, check out this story by NPR. And be sure to head here for more about Danelectro.