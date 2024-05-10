“Before there was Muff, there was boost”: Electro-Harmonix has reimagined the 1968 effect that launched the brand as a tone-shaping powerhouse – and it could become your pedalboard’s secret weapon

By
published

The LPB-3 Linear Power Booster is loaded with features, and could radically change your guitar sound for the better

Electro-Harmonix LPB-3 Linear Power Booster
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has announced the LPB-3 Linear Power Booster pedal, an updated, ultra-flexible update of the brand’s first-ever effect.

Launched in 1968, the original LPB-1 Linear Power Booster was developed while working on the debut Big Muff Pi: engineer Bob Myer built an outboard booster to increase the guitar signal going into the design. EHX founder Mike Matthews suggested running the effect between a guitar and amp – he was so impressed that he launched the pedal as his new brand’s first-ever product.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.