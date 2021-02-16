Electro-Harmonix unveils MOP-D10 isolated pedalboard power supply

After decades spent producing some of the world’s most iconic pedals, Electro-Harmonix has finally got in on the pro-level pedalboard power supply game with the launch of the MOP-D-10.

The MOP-D10 is a transformer-based design that offers 10 high-current, isolated 9V DC centre-negative outputs: 4x 100mA, 2x 250mA, 2x 300mA and 2x 400mA.

A custom-wound toroidal transformer and linear regulators promise low-noise operation, while a rear-mounted AC mains selector switch allows for worldwide 230/115V operation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Electro-Harmonix) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

10 straight-to-right-angle DC power cables are included, as is a detachable power cord and hardware for mounting underneath a Pedaltrain or similar rail-based pedalboard design. We like the addition of an on/off switch, too.

As per EHX tradition, the power supply is competitively priced as well, coming in at $269.50.

The MOP-D10 is available now. Head over to EHX’s rather dashing new website for more info.