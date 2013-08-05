Elvis Costello Announces 13-Date East Coast "Solo" Tour

Elvis Costello has announced his first major set of headlining solo dates on the East Coast in a decade — "Elvis Costello: Solo" — with 13 intimate performances this November.

The announcement follows news of "Wise Up Ghost," the collaborative album from Costello and the Roots, which will be released September 17 on Blue Note Records. The album was produced by longtime Roots associate Steven Mandel with Costello and ?uestlove.

Elvis Costello Fall 2013 Tour Dates: