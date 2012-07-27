Emerson, Lake & Palmer Reissue Series Starts September 11 with Self-Titled Debut and 'Tarkus'

Emerson, Lake & Palmer's first two albums -- their self-titled 1970 debut and 1971's Tarkus -- will be released in remastered/deluxe form through Razor & Tie on September 11.

Both albums will be available as three-disc deluxe editions that contain new 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes, plus previously unheard out-takes. Both also will be released on limited-edition 180-gram vinyl, re-pressed and released with their original artwork.

Fans can pre-order the deluxe albums and vinyl re-presses at Emerson, Lake & Palmer's merch page.

Check out the complete -- and very long -- track listing below.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer Deluxe Edition Track List:

Disc One: Original Album

1. The Barbarian

2. Take A Pebble

3. Knife-Edge

4. The Three Fates

i. Clotho ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL ORGAN

ii. Lachesis PIANO SOLO

iii. Atropos PIANO SOLO

5. Tank

6. Lucky Man

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks (2012) THE ALTERNATE ELP NEW 2012 STEREO MIXES (Previously Unreleased)

1. The Barbarian

2. Take A Pebble

3. Knife Edge (with Extended Outro)

4. Promenade

5. The Three Fates: Atropos

6. Rave Up

7. Drum Solo

8. Lucky Man

Bonus Tracks:

9. Take A Pebble (Alternate Version)

10. Knife Edge (Alternate Version)

11. Lucky Man (First Greg Lake Solo Version)

12. Lucky Man (Alternate Version)

Disc Three: DVD Audio NEW 2012 – 5.1 MIX (Previously Unreleased)

1. The Barbarian

2. Take A Pebble

3. Knife-Edge

4. The Three Fates: Atropos

5. Rave Up

6. Lucky Man

NEW HIGH RES 2012 STEREO MIXES (Previously Unreleased)

7. The Barbarian

8. Take A Pebble

9. Knife Edge (with Extended Outro)

10. Promenade

11. The Three Fates: Atropos

12. Rave Up

13. Drum Solo

14. Lucky Man

15. Take A Pebble (Alternate Version)

16. Knife Edge (Alternate Version)

17. Lucky Man (First Greg Lake Solo Version)

18. Lucky Man (Alternate Version)

Tarkus Deluxe Edition Track List:

Disc One: Original Album

1. Tarkus

i.Eruption

ii. Stones Of Years

iii. Iconoclast

iv. Mass

v. Manticore

vi. The Battlefield

vi..Aquatarkus

2. Jeremy Bender

3. Bitches Crystal

4. The Only Way (Hymn)

5. Infinite Space (Conclusion)

6. A Time And A Place

7. Are You Ready Eddy?

Disc Two: The Alternate Tarkus 2012 Stereo Mixes

1. Tarkus

2. Eruption

3. Stones Of Years

4. Iconoclast

5. Mass

6. Manticore

7. The Battlefield

8. Aquatarkus

9. Jeremy Bender

10. Bitches Crystal

11. The Only Way (Hymn)

12. Infinite Space (Conclusion)

13. A Time And A Place

14. Are You Ready Eddy?

15. Oh, My Father

16. Unknown Ballad

17. Mass (Alternate Take)

Disc Three: TDVD Audio New 2012 5.1 Mixes

1. Tarkus

2. Eruption

3. Stones Of Years

4. Iconoclast

5. Mass

6. Manticore

7. The Battlefield

8. Aquatarkus

9. Jeremy Bender

10. Bitches Crystal

11. The Only Way (Hymn)

12. Infinite Space (Conclusion)

13. A Time And A Place

14. Are You Ready Eddy?

15. Oh My Father

2012 Stereo Mixes

1. Tarkus

2. Eruption

3. Stones Of Years

4. Iconoclast

5. Mass

6. Manticore

7. The Battlefield

8. Aquatarkus

9. Jeremy Bender

10. Bitches Crystal

11. The Only Way (Hymn)

12. Infinite Space (Conclusion)

13. A Time And A Place

14. Are You Ready Eddy?

15. Oh My Father

16. Unknown Ballad

17. Mass