EMG Pickups to Release Lars Frederiksen Signature Passive Pickup Set at the 2019 NAMM Show

EMG Pickups announces punk rock legend Lars Frederiksen — best known as a member of Rancid — as the newest member of the EMG Signature Series family. Releasing at the 2019 Winter NAMM Show, the LF-DMF passive humbucking set is a modern twist on an old school classic. The set is dressed with black chrome caps, double rows of adjustable poles and custom coil windings, making the humbuckers as unique as the rocker they were created for. Watch the video above to find out more.

The LF-DMF set features a ceramic magnet bridge pickup for clean articulate highs and an Alnico 5 neck for a rhythmic, powerful mid-range. Each pickup features proprietary windings for their unique attributes. The pickups are encapsulated to keep microphonics at an absolute minimum. Plus, the stainless steel black chrome cap doesn’t interfere with the pickups inductance and prevents a muddy mid-range.

Double rows of adjustable pole pieces along with custom windings insure the best noise rejection possible from a passive pickup. The crushing combination of design and tone make this set look as lethal as it sounds. To quote Ferderiksen, “I’ve been waiting a long time for something like this, and now I got it.”

This set features EMG’s solderless wiring system and includes all the pots and cabling needed for DIY install. Available for $249 (MAP)/$349.99 (MSRP).

To find out more, head over to emgpickups.com.