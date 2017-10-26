Tommy Emmanuel Premieres Cover of "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay," Featuring J.D. Simo

Last week, Tommy Emmanuel announced Accomplice One, a duets album with an impressive guest list that includes Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Ricky Skaggs and Rodney Crowell, to name a few. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of one of the album's most scintillating tracks, a cover of Otis Redding's timeless "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay," featuring J.D. Simo.

The intimate video—showing Emmanuel and Simo running through the song, and trading off lead vocals—shows their easy rapport, and their obvious musical chemistry.

“I just showed up looking forward to a fun day with Tommy," Simo said of the collaboration. "I was open to whatever he had in mind, whether something with vocals or instrumental."

"It was a very fun experience I must say! It was pretty apparent quickly what I could do to complement what he was doing. It was intuitive and easy. Cab Calloway always said ‘when you don't have good musicians, there's nothing you can say, and when you’ve got great musicians you don't have to say anything.’ Suffice to say, with Tommy, it's a pleasure and a joy.”

You can check out the lovely duet for yourself below.

For more information on Accomplice One and 'Pickin'—Emmanuel's other forthcoming album—stop by tommyemmanuel.com.

Accomplice One Tracklist: