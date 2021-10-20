Guitarist plays the Enter Sandman riff over and over, donning an extra pair of rubber gloves each time

If you’ve ever wondered just how many pairs of rubber safety gloves you can wear before you can no longer play Metallica’s Enter Sandman riff, YouTuber JmapMusic has got your back.

In his latest video, the guitarist (AKA Jordan Perkic) takes on the Metallica classic repeatedly, adding a new pair of gloves on each attempt.

How does he fare? Well, things go surprisingly well for the first 10 pairs, and after that… let’s just say the old “tone is in the fingers” saying is proven decidedly true.

By pair 17, you can still tell it’s Enter Sandman but it’s more like Enter Sandman played by a bar band after 17 beers.

His hands also come off quite literally worse for wear, so to paraphrase Spinal Tap: if you try this at home, do not smell the glove.

When he’s not indulging in glove-based tomfoolery JmapMusic can be heard covering video game themes or playing in his original project Exotosis. Check out the new album, Vandal, below, if you’re curious about what that sounds like.