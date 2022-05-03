Epiphone unveils two Jerry Cantrell signature models, the souped-up Prophecy and $849 “Wino” Les Paul Customs

Epiphone has teamed up with Jerry Cantrell for two fresh additions to his lineup of signature guitars: a considerably-more-affordable iteration of his hallowed “Wino” Les Paul Custom and a Fishman Fluence-equipped Prophecy Les Paul Custom.

At first glance, the “Wino” Les Paul takes inspiration from Cantrell’s original Gibson counterpart with a number of budget-friendly tweaks, while the Prophecy LP looks to be a high-end, hot-rodded take on Epiphone’s existing Les Paul model of the same name.

They both mark the latest installments to the Alice in Chains icon's signature six-string arsenal, following the arrival of Cantrell’s signature Gibson acoustic electric guitars earlier this year.

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom

First up is Epiphone’s surprisingly affordable take on Cantrell’s original Gibson “Wino” Les Paul. While a Murphy Lab-finished version arrived on the scene last year with a premium $8,999 price tag, Epiphone’s own edition comes in at only $849 – that’s over 10 times cheaper.

There's good reason for this, though, and while it definitely looks the part, the Epiphone “Wino” Les Paul favors affordability over a number of the Gibson's standout specs.

Obviously, the lack of a Murphy Lab treatment helps with the price tag, but at its core the Epi “Wino” looks to be a pretty robust take on Cantrell’s Les Paul.

It features a mahogany body with a plain maple cap and nine-hole weight relief system, and pairs a mahogany neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard. Elsewhere, the 24.75”-scale six-string sports a Graph Tech nut, Pearloid block inlays and a 12” fretboard radius.

The guitar has also been treated to an abundance of elegant binding, including seven-ply top, five-ply back and single-ply fretboard binding.

Despite the aesthetic similarities, there are a handful of notable deviations in the electronics department that help explain the affordable price tag. The piezo pickup found in the original, which offered off-the-cuff acoustic tones, has been completely taken out.

Likewise, the 490R and 498T humbuckers have been swapped for Alnico Classic Pro and 98T Pro alternatives, which are controlled by a three-way switch, as well as pickup-specific volume and tone controls.

Other appointments include a “Jerry Cantrell”-printed truss rod cover, two-way adjustable truss rod, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece and, of course, a Dark Wine Red colorway.

The Epiphone “Wino” Les Paul is available for $849.

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Prophecy Les Paul Custom

Joining the “Wino” is a comparably minimalist-yet-modern Prophecy Les Paul, headed up by a pair of Fishman Fluence humbuckers and custom Circle in Diamond fretboard inlays.

Said to be made to Cantrell’s specifications, the Prophecy features a double-bound, Ultra Modern weight-relieved mahogany body with a maple cap, as well as a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard. It’s been treated to two extra frets – 24 Jumbo ones in total – and boasts a Graph Tech nut and 12” radius.

Other notable appointments include the custom inlays, Gloss Bone White colorway, “Jerry Cantrell”-adorned truss rod cover, knurled metal control knob covers, brushed stainless steel hardware and an assortment of seven-ply, five-ply and single-ply body and fretboard binding.

Described as the “perfect blend of modern and traditional features”, Cantrell’s second Epi Les Paul comes equipped with coil-splitting Fishman Fluence humbuckers, which offer a trio of different sounds.

By way of push/pull volume and tone controls, the Prophecy promises a range of vintage, Patent Applied For, hot modern and shimmering single-coil tones. The control circuit is completed by a three-way pickup selector switch.

Owing to its slightly souped-up spec sheet, the Prophecy Les Paul is the pricier of the pair, weighing in at $1,149.

To find out more, visit Epiphone.