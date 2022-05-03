Epiphone unveils two Jerry Cantrell signature models, the souped-up Prophecy and $849 “Wino” Les Paul Customs

An affordable streamlined take on the Alice in Chains icon's revered "Wino" LP lines up alongside a hot-rodded Fishman Fluence-equipped Prophecy

Jerry Cantrell holding his two Epiphone signature Les Paul guitars
(Image credit: Gibson)

Epiphone has teamed up with Jerry Cantrell for two fresh additions to his lineup of signature guitars: a considerably-more-affordable iteration of his hallowed “Wino” Les Paul Custom and a Fishman Fluence-equipped Prophecy Les Paul Custom.

At first glance, the “Wino” Les Paul takes inspiration from Cantrell’s original Gibson counterpart with a number of budget-friendly tweaks, while the Prophecy LP looks to be a high-end, hot-rodded take on Epiphone’s existing Les Paul model of the same name.

They both mark the latest installments to the Alice in Chains icon's signature six-string arsenal, following the arrival of Cantrell’s signature Gibson acoustic electric guitars earlier this year.

Read on for a closer look at Jerry Cantrell’s all-new Epiphone signatures. 

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom

First up is Epiphone’s surprisingly affordable take on Cantrell’s original Gibson “Wino” Les Paul. While a Murphy Lab-finished version arrived on the scene last year with a premium $8,999 price tag, Epiphone’s own edition comes in at only $849 – that’s over 10 times cheaper.

There's good reason for this, though, and while it definitely looks the part, the Epiphone “Wino” Les Paul favors affordability over a number of the Gibson's standout specs.

Obviously, the lack of a Murphy Lab treatment helps with the price tag, but at its core the Epi “Wino” looks to be a pretty robust take on Cantrell’s Les Paul.

It features a mahogany body with a plain maple cap and nine-hole weight relief system, and pairs a mahogany neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard. Elsewhere, the 24.75”-scale six-string sports a Graph Tech nut, Pearloid block inlays and a 12” fretboard radius.

Image 1 of 2

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom signature guitar

(Image credit: Gibson)
Image 2 of 2

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom signature guitar

(Image credit: Gibson)

The guitar has also been treated to an abundance of elegant binding, including seven-ply top, five-ply back and single-ply fretboard binding.

Despite the aesthetic similarities, there are a handful of notable deviations in the electronics department that help explain the affordable price tag. The piezo pickup found in the original, which offered off-the-cuff acoustic tones, has been completely taken out.

Likewise, the 490R and 498T humbuckers have been swapped for Alnico Classic Pro and 98T Pro alternatives, which are controlled by a three-way switch, as well as pickup-specific volume and tone controls.

Other appointments include a “Jerry Cantrell”-printed truss rod cover, two-way adjustable truss rod, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece and, of course, a Dark Wine Red colorway. 

The Epiphone “Wino” Les Paul is available for $849.

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Prophecy Les Paul Custom

Joining the “Wino” is a comparably minimalist-yet-modern Prophecy Les Paul, headed up by a pair of Fishman Fluence humbuckers and custom Circle in Diamond fretboard inlays.

Said to be made to Cantrell’s specifications, the Prophecy features a double-bound, Ultra Modern weight-relieved mahogany body with a maple cap, as well as a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard. It’s been treated to two extra frets – 24 Jumbo ones in total – and boasts a Graph Tech nut and 12” radius.

Other notable appointments include the custom inlays, Gloss Bone White colorway, “Jerry Cantrell”-adorned truss rod cover, knurled metal control knob covers, brushed stainless steel hardware and an assortment of seven-ply, five-ply and single-ply body and fretboard binding.

Image 1 of 2

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom signature guitar

(Image credit: Gibson)
Image 2 of 2

Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom signature guitar

(Image credit: Gibson)

Described as the “perfect blend of modern and traditional features”, Cantrell’s second Epi Les Paul comes equipped with coil-splitting Fishman Fluence humbuckers, which offer a trio of different sounds.

By way of push/pull volume and tone controls, the Prophecy promises a range of vintage, Patent Applied For, hot modern and shimmering single-coil tones. The control circuit is completed by a three-way pickup selector switch.

Owing to its slightly souped-up spec sheet, the Prophecy Les Paul is the pricier of the pair, weighing in at $1,149.

To find out more, visit Epiphone.

