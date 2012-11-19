Eric Clapton Announces 2013 US Tour and Fourth Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton has announced a major U.S. tour culminating in his fourth Crossroads Guitar Festival.

The Festival will take place April 12-13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Before that, Clapton will visit more than a dozen cities across the U.S. starting March 14. The tour will end with the two-night Festival. All profits from the Festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent people. The Festival is presented by Chase.

“The Crossroads Festival is the realization of a dream for me, to gather a group of amazingly talented musicians to perform on one stage,” Clapton said. “The Crossroads performers are all musicians I admire and respect.”

In addition to the concerts, the “Guitar Center Road to Crossroads Exhibition” will be featured on the Terrace level @ Madison Square Garden and will excite fans with an incredible guitar-centric celebration of past Crossroads Guitar Festivals. This exhibition will feature the “Legends Guitar Walk," with some of the most valuable guitars in the history of Rock and Blues, including historic guitars from Guitar Center’s Legends Collection featuring Clapton’s two most famous Fender Stratocasters, Blackie and "Brownie," Gibson ES-335 as well as Stevie Ray Vaughan’s "Lenny" Fender Stratocaster, plus selections from Guitar Center, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Experience Music Project.

Additionally, Fender, Gibson, Ernie Ball and Martin will host interactive exhibits where guitar lovers can plug in and play new products and classic favorites, while all visitors will be able to peruse memorabilia and watch archival footage of once-in-a-lifetime performances from prior Crossroads festivals on video walls throughout the exhibition. The “Road to Crossroads Exhibition” will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. Saturday, and is free to all ticket holders.

Tickets for the Crossroads Guitar Festival will be offered as an advance sale to Chase customers beginning noon EST Monday, November 26, via ticketmaster.com through 10 p.m. EST Thursday, November 29. General public on-sale will begin noon EST Friday, November 30.

Tickets for the Clapton 2013 U.S. Tour will go on sale November 30.

CURRENT CROSSROADS FESTIVAL ARTIST LISTING

(Note: Two Different Nights of Music. Not All Artists Will Perform Both Nights)

Albert Lee

Allan Holdsworth

Allman Brothers Band

Andy Fairweather Low

B.B. King

Blake Mills

Booker T

Brad Paisley

Buddy Guy

Citizen Cope

Dave Biller

Doyle Bramhall II

Earl Klugh

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr.

Jeff Beck

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayer

John Scofield

Jonny Lang

Keb Mo

Keith Urban

Kurt Rosenwinkle

Los Lobos

Quinn Sullivan

Robbie Robertson

Robert Cray

Robert Randolph

Sonny Landreth

Taj Mahal

Vince Gill

ERIC CLAPTON 2013 TOUR and ITINERARY

Band: Doyle Bramhall II (guitar), Steve Jordan (drums), Chris Stainton (piano and keyboards), and Willie Weeks (bass), along with newcomers Paul Carrack (organ and keyboards) and Greg Leisz (pedal steel guitar). Michelle John and Sharon White will join the touring band again as backing vocalists. The tour will also feature special guests, the Wallflowers.

Thursday, March 14 Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center

Saturday, March 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, March 17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Tuesday, March 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, March 20 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Friday, March 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 23 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

Tuesday, March 26 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Wednesday, March 27 Atlanta, GA Gwinnett Arena

Friday, March 29 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Live

Saturday, March 30 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Live

Tuesday, April 2 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

Wednesday, April 3 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Friday, April 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, April 6 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

Friday, April 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, April 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

For more information, visit ericclapton.com or crossroadsguitarfestival.com.