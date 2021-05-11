Eddie Van Halen stage-played and signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitar hits the auction block

A Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar, which was played on stage and signed by late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, has gone up for auction at Iconic Auctions.

The axe itself made an appearance during a Van Halen concert at Tacoma Dome, WA, on May 5 2012 as part of the A Different Kind Of Truth tour, and was promptly signed by EVH after the completion of the show – two scrawls penned in silver read, “Tacoma WA 5-5-2012” and “Eddie Van Halen, VH 2012”.

Sporting a distinct striped aesthetic, the Charvel’s provenance is supported by a certificate of authenticity personally signed by Van Halen himself, as well as video footage from the event.

(Image credit: Iconic Auctions)

The Charvel was inspired by Van Halen’s original 1979 Bumblebee guitar, and features a single humbucker pickup, master volume control labelled 'Tone' and Floyd Rose tremolo bridge. A strip of duct tape, used by EVH to keep his guitar picks within reach, also remains attached to the guitar along with a handful of 2012 tour plectrums.

Originally released as a production line sold through online auctions, the initial collaboration between Charvel and EVH that resulted in the Art Series sought to recreate Van Halen's original iconic axes, and were made to his own specifications.

Loose reproductions of the original Frankenstrat and the Mark II Frankenstrat were made along with the Bumblebee-inspired guitar, with the axe in question sporting a unique reverse yellow and black-striped colorway.

Check out the video below to see the guitar in action, with Van Halen using it to rip through a scorching live rendition of I'll Wait.

Iconic Auctions has dubbed the six-string as “one of the best guitars we’ve ever had the privilege to offer at auction”, with the guitar itself currently carrying a bid of $13,310.

Bidding for the Eddie Van Halen-played and signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitar ends Saturday 15 May.

To find out more or to place a bid, head over to Iconic Auctions.