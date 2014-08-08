Is Eric Clapton's New 'Planes, Trains and Eric' DVD His Final Tour Document?

A forthcoming film of Eric Clapton's 2014 world tour might just be a document of the guitarist's final tour — ever.

The DVD, which is titled Planes, Trains and Eric, documents the Far and Middle Eastern leg of Clapton's tour, intercutting backstage and on-the-road vignettes with full-length performances of songs, including “Layla,” “Wonderful Tonight,” “Cocaine,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and “Crossroads."

Clapton's band includes drummer Steve Gadd, organist Paul Carrack ("Tempted"!), keyboardist Chris Stainton, bassist Nathan East and backing vocalists Michelle John and Shar White.

Recent comments by Clapton raise the likelihood that the 2014 tour could be his last. In June, Clapton told Uncut, “The road has become unbearable. It’s become unapproachable, because it takes so long to get anywhere. It’s hostile everywhere: getting in and out of airports, traveling on planes and in car.

"There are tons of things I’d like to do, but I’m looking at retirement too. What I’ll allow myself to do, within reason, is carry on recording in the studio. I don’t want to go off the boil to the point where I’m embarrassing myself.”

The DVD will be released in November.

Here's the tracklist for Planes, Trains and Eric: