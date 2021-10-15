Eric Gales will take on Joe Bonamassa in a live “World Heavyweight Guitar Battle” next week

Eric Gales has posted an image on his social media channels that teases his forthcoming “World Heavyweight Guitar Battle” with Joe Bonamassa.

The event is set to take place on October 21 at 10am ET and likely to build on the guitar duel format that Gales and Bonamassa have previously enjoyed on the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea cruises. You can see the video of their previous bout below, though viewers should be advised it comes with our highest 'stank face' warning.

We’re hoping the event will also be related to a new Gales album. Back in 2019, the blues guitarist told Guitar World Bonamassa was set to produce his new record, but we’ve heard little since, presumably due to the pandemic disruption.

“Me and Joe are chatting every other day about the approach and everything,” said Gales at the time. “I’ve got some very dope guest appearances and some people involved with this record that are gonna be a surprise to the world, so I can tell you it’s going to be amazing.”

As for the World Heavyweight Guitar Battle next week, it’s already stirring debate among fans as to the likely victor, as well as philosophical questions, such as whether art is ever a competition or if there is such a thing as a ‘best guitarist’. However, we suspect that tongues were set firmly in cheeks when the two players put that branding together.

Regardless, let’s just hope the gloves really do come off in this bout. Otherwise it’s going to be a shocking performance from both guitarists. (We‘d still watch that, though...)

Keep an eye on EricGales.com for more information.