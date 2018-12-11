Eric Gales Shares New Song, "Whatcha Gon' Do"

Eric Gales has announced his new studio album, The Bookends, due February 8 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The record features collaborations with B. Slade, Doyle Bramhall II and Beth Hart.

In advance of the album’s release, Gales has shared the official lyric video for “Watcha Gon’ Do.” You can check it out above.

According to Gales, his goal with The Bookends was to challenge himself as a guitarist and also as a vocalist: "What spearheaded that was the artists that I have on the record," he said.

Regarding vocalist B. Slade, who appears on two songs, "Something's Gotta Give" and bonus track "Pedal to the Metal," Gales said, "When he came in during pre-production and we were writing, it was so intense. At first I was a little afraid to sing in front of this guy, because this is what this dude does, he's a phenomenal person and he just brought it out of me.

"I don't know if he was really aware of who I was before we met, but the day that he walked in and he heard the songs, his mind was blown. That was before he even saw me playing guitar, so when he saw me playing he said, 'In my life I ain't never seen nobody that can play like this.' "

Doyle Bramhall II is featured on "Southpaw Serenade," while vocalist Beth Hart joins Gales on a rousing rendition of "With A Little Help From My Friends." Said Gales about the latter: "Why that song? Well, we both have similar stories. We're survivors, you know, drug addiction and her from depression. If you've got the right support and you can have help from your friends it will all be awesome. It is such a powerful piece."

Gales is currently out on the road, with more tour dates scheduled for 2019. See below for the full itinerary.

Eric Gales U.S. tour dates

December 7 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

December 8 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

December 14 - The Thirsty Turtle - Millbrook, AL

December 15 - The Junction at Monroe - Tallahassee, FL

February 1 - Knucklehead's - Kansas City, MO*

February 2 - Winter Blues Fest - Des Moines, IA*

February 5 - Sony Hall - New York, NY*

February 7 - The Hamilton - Washington, D.C.*

February 8 - Infinity Music Hall - Hartford, CT*

February 9 - Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ*

February 10 - The Cabot Theatre - Beverly, MA*

February 14-18 - Rock Legends Cruise - Fort Lauderdale, FL

February 25-28 - Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea V - Tampa, FL

March 1 - Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea V - Tampa, FL

April 27 - The Caverns - Pelham, TN*



* with Walter Trout