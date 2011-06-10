Eric Johnson to Launch 'Up Close' Summer Tour in July

In July, Eric Johnson will launch a summer tour to continue support of his latest album, 2010's Up Close.

From July 7 through Aug. 20, Johnson will be touring the U.S. as a headliner, and he'll join up with Steve Miller for shows at the Sleep Country Amphitheater in Clark County, Washington, on July 17 and the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Aug. 7. He will also join Buddy Guy on July 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the Red Sky Music Festival.

Up Close was recently released on 180-gram vinyl housed in a beautiful double-LP gatefold package with printed sleeves. The album was remastered specially for its vinyl release by Jim Wilson.

ERIC JOHNSON TOUR DATES (with more dates to be announced soon):