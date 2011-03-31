Eric Johnson's Latest Release to Get Vinyl Treatment

Eric Johnson's latest release, Up Close, was a long time in the making (five and a half years). But as evidenced by its reception and its impressive list of special guests (Sonny Landreth, Steve Miller, Jimmie Vaughan and Jonny Lang), the wait was well worth it.

Fortunately, fans will not have to wait long at all for a vinyl version of Up Close, which is slated for release on April 19th via EMI Records and Vortexan Music.

The album will be issued on 180 gram vinyl and housed in a special double LP gatefold package with printed sleeves. Additionally, Up Close was remastered specially for this vinyl release by Jim Wilson.