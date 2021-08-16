Hear Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Krasno’s new single, So Cold

Eric Krasno – the Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and guitarist who co-founded Soulive and Lettuce – has announced the release of his new solo album, Always.

The new record, his fourth solo effort, is not due for release until February 4, 2022, but you can hear the first single from the album, So Cold, now.

Krasno first made his name with funk/jazz bands Lettuce and Soulive – the latter of whom toured with The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, The Roots and John Mayer – before spending some time with The Tedeschi Trucks Band as a co-writer and touring bassist.

So Cold has a gorgeously retro soul vibe to it – full of brass, twinkling electric guitar and fuzzing tremolo – and will likely appeal to fans of Dan Auerbach’s production, or the blues-y edge in Tash Neal and Gary Clark Jr.’s playing.

The new album, Always, reportedly sees the songwriter and session supremo taking stock of his life and trying to value the constants in an industry of fleeting exchanges.

Krasno says of the record: “Before 2020, I was having a good time, but I wasn’t grounded at all. I was going from gig to gig. I was always running around without a purpose. During the last year, I found my people in terms of my wife and son. I’ve created a family who will always be there for me. That’s what the album is about.”