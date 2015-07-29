Estate of Frank Zappa Partners with Universal Music Enterprises, Plans Massive Set of Reissues

Earlier today, we reported that the Zappa Family Trust had given an Alex Winter documentary about Frank Zappa's life and music the green light.

Now, Rolling Stone is reporting that the Zappa Family Trust has partnered with Universal Music Enterprises, allowing for new product releases, film and theatrical productions and trademark licensing.

Some of the items that are allegedly being worked on include Joe's Garage, The Musical, the long-fabled Roxy Movie and an orchestra performance of 200 Motels featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The first confirmed release will be a remastered edition of Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention's 1974 album, One Size Fits All, which will come out on August 14th on 180-gram vinyl.

For more about Zappa and his catalog, you can head on over to his website.