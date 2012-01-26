Europe Announce New Album Title

Sweden's Europe (an admittedly confusing phrase for those of you not schooled in "The Final Countdown") have set Bag of Bones as the title of their forthcoming ninth studio album.

"It's not [called Bag Of Bones] because we all have lost tons of weight or found a new interest in archeology or dogs," said drummer Ian Haugland. "It's just because it sounds fuckin' cool!"

Bag of Bones is due out sometime in April, and was produced by Kevin Shirley, best known for his work with Iron Maiden and Black Country Communion.