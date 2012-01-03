Every Time I Die Release New Music Video for "Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space"

Buffalo, New York's Every Time I Die have just premiered a brand new video for their song "Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space," which can be seen below. Be forewarned: The video contains some intense imagery and is most definitely NSFW.

On the note of the video's startling imagery, vocalist Keith Buckley explained: "In order to write lyrics I had to pay attention to the defeatism that the music suggested. To compile this video I had to acknowledge the masochism I wrote of to myself. You don't get rewarded for your faith and you don't get celebrated for your heroism. Just when you find yourself attached, you have lost it. Everything is borrowed. C'est la vie."

"Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Ex Lives, which is due out on March 6 via Epitaph. The follow-up to 2009's New Junk Aesthetic was produced by Joe Baressi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, the Melvins.)