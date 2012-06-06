Evile Release "In Memoriam" Music Video

British thrashers Evile have just released an official video for their song "In Memoriam." Watch the video — which was directed by Ben Thornley — below.

"In Memoriam" is taken from the band's latest outing, last year's Five Serpent's Teeth, and is dedicated to the band's late bassist Mike Alexander, who passed away in 2009 due to a blood clot on his lungs.

"It's been well documented why the song exists," said lead guitarist Ol Drake. "When it came to getting the 'right'/'appropriate' treatment for the video, it was a lengthy process. The song is so close to all of us that we wanted to make sure the video complemented the song and its subject matter, and that all four of us were happy with how the song will be portrayed visually. If we'd have settled on the first idea after 'Cult', we wouldn't have been happy, so amidst touring and gigging, we've been working hard on getting this 100% before we move on to the next video. The song is basically about loss, which we can all relate to, so we wanted to express that in the video, while staying respectful to why the song exists."