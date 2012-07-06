Ex-Arch Enemy Guitarist Christopher Amott Reveals New Solo Album "Impulses"

Christopher Amott, the former Arch Enemy guitarist, has revealed the title of his new solo album. According to Blabber Mouth, Amott claims Impulses should be out by the end of the summer and that "There's been a few delays, but that's what happens when you strive for perfection! Can't wait to release this one — I am really pleased."

Amott recently explained that his decision to leave Arch Enemy was made in order to pursue a solo career. He stated "I'm gonna continue to be very active in music, working with all kinds of styles — this does not rule out metal." After gaining success with Arch Enemy, Amott had a desire to express himself more personally. This is when he formed Armageddon and wrote three albums while he was still playing for Arch Enemy.

In more recent years, Amott decided to expand his music and began writing songs in totally different styles than his previous records. This music developed to be his first solo project, an album called Follow Your Heart, which was released under his own name. This album was less technical and focused more on chord-based blues rock. Impulses will be the second album released under his name.