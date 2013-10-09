Exclusive Album Premiere: The Answer —'New Horizon'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of New Horizon, the new album by the Answer. The album was released Tuesday, October 8, by Napalm Records.

Keeping the beacon of Irish rock music well and truly alight, the Answer have toured the world extensively, proving themselves to be an incendiary live act — spending almost two years as main support to AC/DC — and supporting the likes of the Rolling Stones, Whitesnake and Wolfmother.

Since their third studio album in 2011, the band instigated a major shakeup in their circumstances and with new management, live booking agents and with new record label on board, late 2012 saw them enter the studio with ex-Little Angels vocalist Toby Jepson at the production helm. New Horizon was mixed by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica).

Check out the complete album — plus the music video for "Spectacular" — below.

For more about the Answer, visit their official website or Facebook page.