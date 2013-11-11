Exclusive Album Premiere: Apocalyptica — 'Wagner Reloaded: Live in Leipzig'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Wagner Reloaded: Live in Leipzig, the new live album by Apocalyptica.

The release of the album is timed perfectly — 2013 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of German composer Richard Wagner. For the new album, Apocalyptica created new compositions based on Wagner’s work and his life, teaming with choreographer and dancer Gregor Seyffert to stage a magical, cross-genre event featuring a live concert and theatrical production.

“We’ve been asked many times to do this type of project, but this is the first one we got excited about,” says explains Apocalyptica's Eicca Toppinen. “The mission was to celebrate Wagner, we took elements of his life and used his original music and rearranged it.

“It was like writing a score for a movie, I had a list of themes and I had to think about the length of scenes and write the music while envisioning Apocalyptica performing on a massive stage with the symphony, choir and one-hundred dancers.”

