Exclusive Album Premiere: Artizan — 'Ancestral Energy'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Ancestral Energy, the guitar-heavy new album by Artizan. Ancestral Energy will be released May 14 by Pure Steel Records.

Artizan had a surprise hit two years ago with their debut album, Curse of the Artizan. But Ancestral Energy, the band's sophomore release, will surprise listeners. The melody lines are more sophisticated, the arrangements more intense.

The title track even features a guest performance by ex-Iced Earth singer Matt Barlow. The entire album showcases the talents of singer Tom Braden — and the rest of the band.

For more about the band, check out their official website and Facebook page.