Exclusive Album Premiere: Blameshift —'Secrets'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Secrets, the new album by Long Island-based rockers Blameshift.

The album, which was produced by Erik Ron (VersaEmerge, Good Charlotte, Panic at the Disco), will be released November 5.

Blameshift have been blazing their independent path across the US for the better part of five years, logging more than 200,000 miles of touring terrain. Hype about the band began about a year and a half ago when they released their EP, The Black Rose, a record that was fully funded by fans.

More than 75 related music media outlets, including Taco Bell and Sullen Clothing, supported the band's release, which nearly tripled their following. Soon after the EP's release, the band shot a music video with director Jay Sansone for their single "Ghost."

Blameshift is Jenny Mann (vocals), Tim Barbour (guitar and vocals) and Nathan Saake (drums).

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook. To pre-order Secrets, visit pledgemusic.com.