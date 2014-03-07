Exclusive Album Premiere: Onward, Etc. — 'Sonder On'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Sonder On, the new album by Onward, Etc., a violin-equipped punk band.

The album, which features guest appearances by former members of Social Distortion and Flogging Molly, will be released March 11 via DC-Jam Records.

The band was put together by Rosco Wuestewald, who met violin player KC Olsen in 2009 and drummer Tom Pearson in 2011.

Onward, Etc. have performed with a dream-come-true list of bands, including Larry and His Flask, Skinny Lister, Lucero, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, the Goddamn Gallows, Reverend Horton Heat and many more.

They've been a part of Coachella and played Vans Warped Tour, SE Alaskan State Fair and other venues — both intimate and rowdy — throughout the U.S.

For more about Onward, Etc., including their current tour dates, visit onwardetc.com and their Facebook page.