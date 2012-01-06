Exclusive: Asleep Premiere New Track, "Hip to Deaf"

Indie rockers Asleep will be releasing their new album, Unpleasant Companion (album art pictured at left) on February 7. We're excited to bring you the exclusive premiere of the album's opening track, "Hip to Deaf." You can stream the track in full below.

True to the rock and roll aesthetic, the band recorded Unpleasant Companion over the course of only four days, recording to 16-track, 2-inch analog tape.

Sessions for the album were overseen by engineer Steve Albini, whose track record includes work with Nirvana, Page and Plant, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Pixies and PJ Harvey.

If you like what you hear, you can check out more from the band on their official Facebook page.